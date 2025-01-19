10 Great Werewolf Movies From the Past Decade!

With Wolf Man now in theaters, we’re taking a look at ten fun werewolf movies from the past decade that deserve more love.

Werewolf movies have been a staple of horror for decades, embodying the primal fear of losing control and becoming a beast. Whether it’s the gothic tragedy of The Wolf Man (1941) or the groundbreaking practical effects of An American Werewolf in London (1981), these films have cemented themselves as cultural icons.

But here’s the thing about werewolf movies—they rarely go stale. Even the bad ones have a certain charm, tapping into the visceral thrill of seeing humans transform into monsters under the glow of a full moon. There’s something timeless about this subgenre, whether it leans into campy B-movie territory, deep psychological horror, or full-throttle gore.

With Wolf Man (2025) now in theaters (and not doing too well), it feels like the perfect time to take a closer look at some of the most notable werewolf films from the 2010s to today. As someone who loves this genre so much I even made a short film about it, I can say these movies prove that the werewolf tale still has plenty of bite. From indie thrillers to offbeat comedies, these films showcase how the genre continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Honorable Mention: Werewolves (2024)

Directed by Steven C. Miller

Werewolves plunges viewers into a world reeling from a catastrophic supermoon event that, a year prior, activated a dormant gene in humans, transforming those exposed to its light into ferocious werewolves. With nearly a billion lives lost during that initial night of terror, the supermoon is set to rise again, threatening a repeat of the horrors. Wesley Marshall (Frank Grillo), a former military operative turned biologist, is racing against time to develop a cure—dubbed “Moonscreen”—to prevent further transformations. As the supermoon ascends, chaos erupts once more, compelling Wesley to navigate a city overrun by werewolves to protect his family and ensure their survival through the night.

The film is pretty much The Purge: Anarchy but with, well…werewolves, with its tense urban setting and brutal survival dynamics. Frank Grillo brings his signature tough-guy charisma to the role, embodying the kind of no-nonsense action hero Hollywood often forgets audiences love. His performance, paired with thrilling action sequences and gruesome practical effects, makes Werewolves a crowd-pleasing ride.

Hollywood should take note: in an age of box office uncertainty, low- to mid-budget action and horror films like Werewolves prove that audiences will show up for tightly crafted, entertaining genre fare.

10. WolfCop (2014)

Directed by Lowell Dean

WolfCop is exactly what its title promises: a hilarious and over-the-top blend of werewolf horror and buddy cop tropes. Lou Garou (a not-so-subtle nod to the French term for werewolf, loup-garou) is an alcoholic officer who gains supernatural powers after being transformed into a werewolf. But instead of being consumed by his curse, Lou leans into his new identity, solving crimes and ripping bad guys apart in equal measure.

The film’s charm lies in its unapologetic embrace of camp. From its DIY practical effects to outrageous set pieces—including a werewolf transformation during an act that’s definitely NSFW—it’s a film that revels in its absurdity. Underneath the gore and humor, though, there’s a surprising amount of heart, as Lou begins to redeem himself both as a person and as a law enforcer.

Streaming on Tubi

9. Another WolfCop (2017)

Directed by Lowell Dean

A WolfCop movie featuring Kevin Smith as the mayor and a poster inspired by Cobra? Yeah, it has to be on this list. Director Lowell Dean is back at it, taking everything fans loved about the first film and amplifying it in every glorious way. Lou Garou returns, cracking open his cans of Dale Ale while facing a corporate villain intent on creating a brewery that hides sinister secrets. Packed with even more outrageous gore, over-the-top set pieces, and a heavy dose of self-aware humor, Another WolfCop firmly cements itself as a cult favorite.

One of the highlights is the introduction of even more bizarre characters and situations, including a werecat. The sequel doesn’t take itself too seriously, embracing its B-movie roots and delivering pure, unadulterated fun. Fans of films like The Editor and Psycho Goreman will also appreciate a very brief, yet welcome appearance by Adam Brooks. If you enjoyed the first WolfCop, this follow-up is a must-watch for its unapologetic chaos, especially around the holidays. Here’s hoping Dean continues the series.

Streaming on Tubi

8. Bloodthirsty (2020)

Directed by Amelia Moses

This Canadian indie gem takes a psychological approach to werewolf lore, focusing more on the human side of the transformation. Grey, a struggling musician, begins to experience strange animalistic urges after she isolates herself in a remote studio to work on her new album. These changes parallel her growing desperation to succeed, blurring the line between ambition and monstrosity.

Bloodthirsty thrives on its minimalist approach, relying on atmosphere and character development over spectacle. Lauren Beatty’s haunting performance as Grey anchors the film, capturing her vulnerability and increasing volatility. Combined with a moody soundtrack and stunning cinematography, this is a film that proves werewolf stories can be just as introspective as they are terrifying.

Streaming on Peacock and Tubi

7. The Cursed (2021)

Directed by Sean Ellis

Formerly known as Eight for Silver, this gothic horror film is a striking reimagining of werewolf mythology. Set in 19th-century France, The Cursed follows a cursed village where greed and betrayal summon a supernatural plague. The werewolves here aren’t your traditional monsters but are depicted with eerie, otherworldly designs that evoke dread and unease.

The film excels in creating an oppressive atmosphere, with lush cinematography capturing the foggy countryside and blood-soaked horrors. Boyd Holbrook delivers a standout performance as a pathologist drawn into the mystery, grounding the story with emotional weight. With its mix of historical drama and visceral horror, The Cursed feels both modern and timeless—a rare feat in the genre.

Streaming on Hulu

6. Howl (2015)

Directed by Paul Hyett

Howl takes the creature feature formula and places it in an enclosed, claustrophobic setting: a stranded train in the middle of nowhere. The story follows a group of passengers, led by a reluctant train guard, as they’re forced to work together to survive a nightmarish attack by feral werewolves.

What makes Howl stand out is its focus on survival dynamics. Each passenger brings their own baggage to the table, and the film takes time to explore their personalities before the carnage begins. The creature design is both grotesque and grounded, avoiding CGI in favor of practical effects that heighten the terror. With its breakneck pacing and tension-filled sequences, Howl is a thrill ride that never lets up.

Streaming on Tubi

5. Blackout (2023)

Directed by Larry Fessenden

Larry Fessenden’s Blackout is a moody, character-driven exploration of werewolf mythology set against the backdrop of a small town during a blackout. The story follows Charley, an artist struggling with his darker urges, as he faces the dual challenges of self-control and an increasingly paranoid community.

What makes Blackout unique is its emphasis on psychological horror and small-town dynamics. Fessenden brings his indie sensibilities to the film, crafting a deeply human story that examines guilt, morality, and the monster within. The practical effects, including gruesome werewolf transformations, are top-notch, and the film’s intimate scale makes its scares feel personal.

Streaming on Tubi

4. Werewolves Within (2021)

Directed by Josh Ruben

Based on a pretty decent VR game, Werewolves Within combines dark humor with a murder mystery. The rare comedic gem in the werewolf genre follows Finn, a forest ranger who arrives in a small, snowy town just as a series of murders sends the quirky townsfolk into a frenzy. As suspicions rise, Finn must navigate the chaos to uncover who—or what—is responsible for the killings.

Sam Richardson shines as the affable but awkward Finn, bringing charm and humor to the film’s offbeat tone. The ensemble cast, filled with eccentric characters, keeps the story lively, while the werewolf mystery adds a layer of suspense. With its clever dialogue and sharp satire, Werewolves Within is a fresh and highly entertaining entry in the genre.

Streaming on Shudder

3. Werewolf by Night (2022)

Directed by Michael Giacchino

While technically a TV special, Werewolf by Night meets the Academy of Arts and Sciences’ definition of a feature film, clocking in at just under an hour—and what a film it is. Part of Marvel Studios’ exploration into horror, this black-and-white homage to classic Universal monster movies is both a stylistic triumph and a refreshing departure from typical superhero fare.

The story follows Jack Russell, a monster hunter hiding a dark secret, as he’s forced into a deadly hunt among his peers. Gael García Bernal delivers a haunting and heartfelt performance, bringing depth to the conflicted protagonist. The film’s striking cinematography and practical effects recall the golden age of monster cinema while adding a modern flair.

Werewolf by Night isn’t just a great Marvel project—it’s a fantastic werewolf film in its own right. Its mix of suspense, gothic atmosphere, and unapologetic homage to horror classics makes it a must-watch for genre fans.

Streaming on Disney+

2. Late Phases (2014)

Directed by Adrián García Bogliano

Late Phases centers on Ambrose, a blind Vietnam veteran who moves to a retirement community plagued by mysterious animal attacks. The film masterfully combines poignant drama with old-school horror, as Ambrose—a grizzled but determined protagonist—sets out to uncover the truth and protect his neighbors.

Nick Damici gives a powerhouse performance as Ambrose, capturing both his physical limitations and his indomitable spirit. And, of course, our favorite stoner record store employee, Ethan Embry, is also a standout. Seriously, this dude needs a resurgence. The film’s werewolf transformations are delightfully practical, harkening back to the genre’s heyday, while its exploration of aging and isolation adds emotional depth. Late Phases is a rare gem that balances heartfelt storytelling with bloody thrills.

Streaming on Tubi

1. The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Directed by Jim Cummings

The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a unique blend of dark comedy, mystery, and horror that revitalizes the werewolf genre. The story follows John Marshall, a small-town sheriff grappling with personal demons and mounting stress as he investigates a series of brutal murders that may be the work of a werewolf.

Jim Cummings delivers a standout performance as the tightly wound Marshall, balancing rage, vulnerability, and dark humor in equal measure. Adding gravitas to the film is the legendary Robert Forster, who plays John’s ailing father and the town’s retiring sheriff. Forster’s presence brings warmth and pathos to his scenes, making it a fitting farewell for the beloved actor in his final role.

The film’s witty script, inventive tone, and surprising emotional depth make it a modern masterpiece of the werewolf genre. With sharp writing and clever twists, The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a howling success that stands out among recent horror films.

Streaming on Hulu

Werewolf movies may not dominate modern horror like their vampire or zombie counterparts, but there’s plenty of fresh blood in the genre. Whether you’re looking for claustrophobic survival horror, psychological drama, or genre-bending arthouse, these films offer something for every horror fan. Even if you aren’t into some of these on the list, there is an entire plethora of lycanthropic horror for free on apps like Tubi. Dive in cautiously with some of those, of course.

So dim the lights, embrace the full moon, and let these flicks show their teeth.