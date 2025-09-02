First Look at 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple before tomorrow’s trailer!

28 Years Later released several months ago and had quite a divisive reaction to it. It didn’t light the box office on fire, but it did decent reviews (you can check out Bumbray’s review HERE). But that lack of decent box office has put the proposed trilogy in a bit of stasis. Fortunately for fans of the film, Nia DaCosta’s follow-up 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple had already commenced filming and is expected early next year. As someone who hated the first entry, I’ve still got an open mind about this sequel, and am hoping they’re able to correct some of the mistakes of Boyle’s film. But with the Jimmies taking the forefront (easily the worst part of the film) it doesn’t inspire much hope.

Now, we’re receiving our first look at the sequel, with four images (from our friends at Bloody Disgusting) giving us a glimpse at what’s to come. Better yet, a trailer for the film is expected tomorrow, so be sure to keep an eye out here for that. These images don’t really show much that we didn’t already see in 28 Years Later, but I’m sure some will be happy to see the big donged Alpha return. Positive test screenings happened last month and set the film up as a Ralph Fiennes v Jack O’Connell showdown and the images seem to suggest as much, with the Jimmies appearing in Dr. Kelson’s Bone Temple. You can take a look at the images below:

For those that haven’t heard what the sequel is about: “Picking up shortly after the events of 28 Years Later, the sequel follows Spike (Williams) as he is forced to join Sir Jimmy Crystal’s (O’Connell) violent cult, which is on a collision course with Dr. Kelson (Fiennes) and his Alpha virus-carrier Samson (Lewis-Parry).”

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alphie Williams, Emma Laird, and Erin Kellyman, with even Cillian Murphy finally set to reprise his role from the original film. Though, I wouldn’t get your hopes up about Murphy having a significant role as it definitely sounds like more of a cameo. Noticeably absent from the cast is Aaron Taylor Johnson, who took up a major role in the first 28 Years Later film. Whether he comes back for the third (if we even get one at all) is a mystery at this point.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will arrive to theaters on January 16th, 2025.