40 Acres: Exclusive clip gives a disturbing preview of the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Danielle Deadwyler

Magnolia Pictures will be giving the post-apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres , starring Danielle Deadwyler of The Woman in the Yard and Carry-On, a theatrical release on July 2nd – and in anticipation of that release, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the movie! You can check it out in the embed above.

40 Acres marks the feature directorial debut of R.T. Thorne, who also wrote the screenplay with Glenn Taylor from a story by Lora Campbell. The film has the following synopsis: After a plague eradicates all animal life, famine spreads across the globe leaving society at war and in ruins, but the Freemans are surviving — even thriving — on their ancestral farm so long as they dispatch the occasional raiding party. But what good is surviving the end of the world if it means snuffing out your own humanity? Former soldier Hailey made that choice years ago, believing that isolation was the only way to protect her family. She and her partner Galen fled the collapse along with their children, fenced them off from the world and trained them to fight (and, yes, kill). But now Hailey’s eldest Emanuel is a young man, and when he meets a young woman in the forest beyond the fence, his need for human contact could place the whole family in jeopardy.

Deadwyler is joined in the cast by Kataem O’Connor (Time Cut), Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead), Milcania Diaz-Rojas (Homekilling Queen), Leenah Robinson (Monkey Beach), Jaeda LeBlanc (Mommy’s Little Princess), Elizabeth Saunders (Mary Kills People), Tyrone Benskin (Channel Zero), Mimi Côté (The Sticky Side of Baklava), Patrick Garrow (The Silencing), Tyson Kirk (Clarice), Zeegwon Shilling (Circuit Breakers), John Tench (The Colony), Ava Weiss (Little Girl in the Window), Derek Barnes (Letterkenny), James Binkley (Diary of the Dead), and newcomers Haile Amare and Jacob Gabriel.

Jennifer Holness produced 40 Acres while Deadwyler served as an executive producer alongside Thorne Taj Critchlow, Andrew Frank, Mark Gingras, John Laing, and Sudz Sutherland.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from 40 Acres? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below.