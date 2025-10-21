Ryan Coogler signed on for the X-Files reboot because his mom is a fan of the show

Three years ago, The X-Files creator Chris Carter spilled the beans during an interview on the show On the Coast, revealing that a reboot of The X-Files was in the works, with Ryan Coogler at the helm. A while back, Coogler confirmed to Last Podcast on the Left, “I’m working on X-Files. That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary.” Coogler also said that he has spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, about the project. “She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there. When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones.” Now, during an interview with Variety, Coogler revealed that he signed on to the project because his mom is a fan of the original show.
Coogler has previously let it be known that he was inspired to make Creed because “My father was a big Rocky fan. I’ve been watching these movies as long as I can remember, because he was obsessed with them. We would watch Rocky II and he would cry and stand up and cheer at the same spots, every time.” So when the subject of The X-Files came up during his conversation with Variety, he said, “Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom. My mom means the world to me, so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.“
During an appearance on This Morning six months ago, Gillian Anderson said (with thanks to Deadline for the transcription) she has talked to Coogler and teased that she could play a part in the reboot / revival. “I spoke to him, and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me.’ At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time — perhaps.“ A couple of weeks ago, a rumor emerged that Danielle Deadwyler of Till may be in talks to star in the reboot. When Variety asked Coogler if Deadwyler is involved, he laughed and said, “I can neither confirm or deny.“
