Ryan Coogler signed on for the X-Files reboot because his mom is a fan of the show

Three years ago, The X-Files creator Chris Carter spilled the beans during an interview on the show On the Coast, revealing that a reboot of The X-Files was in the works, with Ryan Coogler at the helm. A while back, Coogler confirmed to Last Podcast on the Left, “ I’m working on X-Files. That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary. ” Coogler also said that he has spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, about the project. “ She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there. When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones. ” Now, during an interview with Variety, Coogler revealed that he signed on to the project because his mom is a fan of the original show.

Coogler has previously let it be known that he was inspired to make Creed because “ My father was a big Rocky fan. I’ve been watching these movies as long as I can remember, because he was obsessed with them. We would watch Rocky II and he would cry and stand up and cheer at the same spots, every time. ” So when the subject of The X-Files came up during his conversation with Variety, he said, “ Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom. My mom means the world to me, so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up. “

During an appearance on This Morning six months ago, Gillian Anderson said (with thanks to Deadline for the transcription) she has talked to Coogler and teased that she could play a part in the reboot / revival. “ I spoke to him, and what I said was, ‘If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me.’ At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time — perhaps. “ A couple of weeks ago, a rumor emerged that Danielle Deadwyler of Till may be in talks to star in the reboot. When Variety asked Coogler if Deadwyler is involved, he laughed and said, “ I can neither confirm or deny. “

