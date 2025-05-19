7th Heaven reboot in the works with Jessica Biel executive producing, but I think we all know who won’t be back

Variety reports that a reboot of 7th Heaven is in the early stages of development at CBS Studios. Jessica Biel, who starred in the original series as Mary Camden, will executive produce the reboot through her Iron Ocean banner alongside Michelle Purple.

The original series centers on Reverend Eric Camden, a Protestant minister in the fictional town of Glen Oak, California, and his wife Annie, as they navigate the challenges and drama of raising their seven children, whose ages span from infancy to adulthood—with some having families of their own. The series spanned 11 seasons (10 on The WB and one on The CW) with 243 episodes. It was also one of the final shows produced by Aaron Spelling before his death in 2006.

Sources tell Variety that the 7th Heaven reboot “ would focus on a diverse family, and that none of the original cast members would appear. ” It’s still early days, so no network or streamer is attached. Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar) will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the reboot.



Of course, it’s hard to talk about the family-friendly series without mentioning the Stephen Collins controversy. The actor starred in 7th Heaven as Reverend Camden, but that wholesome image wasn’t entirely accurate. In 2014, Collins admitted to “ inappropriate sexual conduct with three female minors. ” Audio from a marriage counselling session between Collins and Faye Grant (now his ex-wife) had leaked, and Collins thought he could get ahead of the scandal by explaining his actions.

Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman, who played Lucy, Simon and Ruthie on 7th Heaven, addressed the controversy last year during their rewatch podcast. “ We want you to know that we see all of your comments and we know how excited you all are for the rewatch, but before we get into that we do think it’s important that we say something about Stephen Collins, ” the actors said. “ All forms of abuse, sexual abuse of any kind, it’s inexcusable. And victims of abuse need to be shown compassion and they should be given support. “

They continued, “ We do not excuse or condone his behavior. Our hope for this podcast is to reconnect with you, our fans, to relive some 90s nostalgia and to share our fondest memories of 7th Heaven. “

Although 7th Heaven remains a popular show for those who grew up with it, I imagine that Collins’ actions have tainted it for some. A reboot would be a good way to keep the series alive for a new generation.

Are you down for a 7th Heaven reboot?