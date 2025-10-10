JoBlo Originals

Episode 6 of 80s Horror Memories puts a spotlight on Return of the Living Dead, Fright Night, Freddy’s Revenge, Friday the 13th Part 5 and more!

Posted 40 minutes ago

Is there any decade that has treated the horror genre better than the 1980s? We saw the rise of villains like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, as they became pop cultural icons that still haven’t been matched. And A-Listers like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Kevin Bacon, Johnny Depp, and Tom Hanks all got their start in various horror films. It’s the genre that keeps on giving. We think back on the decade fondly and wanted to put it all down in video form. And to memorialize how great the 80s were to horror, we’re taking a look back on each individual year with our series, 80s Horror Memories!

Our fourth episode of our ’80s Horror Memories series encompasses the year 1985. This was the year when horror sequels started to flood the multiplex, with Friday the 13th Part 5: A New Beginning and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge! Plus, Return of the Living Dead was a cult hit, while Fright Night was a classic teen horror comedy. Plus, we even had Michael J. Fox as the nicest werewolf of all time in Teen Wolf! We’ve got interviews from like Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Greg Nicotero and more as they give their thoughts on these wonderful movies from 1985 and some of their own memories of them. And, as with all of these episodes, you can hear my voice as I was lucky enough to serve as the narrator on this series.

So, put on your nostalgia hat and join us as we stroll down Horror Memory Lane with 10 weekly episodes (dropping every Friday on our JoBlo Horror YouTube Channel), each one at least an hour long—and all in glorious 4K! Be sure to check back in next Friday as we cover 1986!

What was your favorite horror movie from 1986? Is there one you’re particularly excited to see covered? Let us know in the comments!

Check out our episode on 1980:

And Here’s 1981:

1982 Coming in Hot!

Here’s 1983!

Here’s 1984 – with the start of the PG-13 rating (and Freddy!)

80s Horror Memories
80s Horror Memories Takes You Back to the Golden Age of Horror!

