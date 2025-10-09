A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser trailer brings Andor-like vibes to the first new Game of Thrones spinoff series in three years

It’s that magical time of year again, folks! That’s right! New York City Comic-Con is underway, and before the Javits Center starts smelling like unwashed Cosplay and hot dog water, HBO is storming the annual celebration with an official teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. The six-episode season debuts Sunday, January 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays.

Here’s the official logline for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, courtesy of HBO:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as primary cast members are Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

What do you think of HBO’s teaser trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? The Ser Duncan and Egg dynamic is giving me Mandalorian and Grogu vibes mixed with the look and feel of Andor. It’s been years since I’ve checked in with a Game of Thrones series, having not watched more than 20 minutes of House of the Dragon. However, I could make an exception for Knight of the Seven Kingdoms if positive word of mouth starts to spread.