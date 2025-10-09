TV Trailers

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser trailer brings Andor-like vibes to the first new Game of Thrones spinoff series in three years

By
Posted 6 hours ago

It’s that magical time of year again, folks! That’s right! New York City Comic-Con is underway, and before the Javits Center starts smelling like unwashed Cosplay and hot dog water, HBO is storming the annual celebration with an official teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. The six-episode season debuts Sunday, January 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays.

Here’s the official logline for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, courtesy of HBO:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as primary cast members are Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

What do you think of HBO’s teaser trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? The Ser Duncan and Egg dynamic is giving me Mandalorian and Grogu vibes mixed with the look and feel of Andor. It’s been years since I’ve checked in with a Game of Thrones series, having not watched more than 20 minutes of House of the Dragon. However, I could make an exception for Knight of the Seven Kingdoms if positive word of mouth starts to spread.

Source: HBO
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,662 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News