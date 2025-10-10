Is iTunes really selling the entire Nightmare on Elm Street movie collection in 4K for $19.99?!

iTunes is making horror fans’ 4K dreams come true by offering the original collection of A Nightmare on Elm Street movies in 4K! The deal comes just as October heats up (or cools down) with spooky cinematic treats for those who love to make this a month-long marathon of frights, screams, and horror icons coming out to play. How much is the Nightmare on Elm Street Collection? $19.99! Say what?! You heard me!

The Nightmare on Elm Street Collection includes the following films: A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Final Nightmare, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Fun Fact: A Nightmare on Elm Street was the first film I saw in theaters. I know what you’re thinking. That’s impossible. You weren’t even born when it came out! That’s true. However, my father had a friend who owned and operated a mom-and-pop movie theater in the early 80s, who secured a print of the film and screened it for us in 1984. My mom was so pissed when she found out. Not that my dad took me to see it, but that she wasn’t a part of the experience. My dad caught a lot of flak for this one. What began as a screening eventually blossomed into a full-fledged love of horror movies, which were on constant rotation in my house.

Concerning the return of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Freddy actor Robert Englund recently told Bloody Disgusting that if they were to reboot the franchise, they should probably start with Dream Warriors, because it has a great opening that’s sort of like ‘Previously on Nightmare on Elm Street.’

“I don’t know if they should ever reboot Part 1 again. They could do it as a prequel, like Tobe Hooper did on the series [“Freddy’s Nightmares”]. Really do a backstory before, so you have the story of Nancy and Tina and Glen and everything going on, but you start even before that. That’s what I would do,” Englund says.

“There’s plenty of directors out there that I think could really, really do some interesting work with the Nightmare on Elm Street motif,” Englund adds.

Can you believe that the original A Nightmare on Elm Street movie collection is on iTunes for only $19.99?! I recommend visiting the platform right now to secure your 4K copies of the films.