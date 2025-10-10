Horror Movie News

Is iTunes really selling the entire Nightmare on Elm Street movie collection in 4K for $19.99?!

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare On Elm StreetRobert Englund, Freddy Krueger, A Nightmare On Elm Street

iTunes is making horror fans’ 4K dreams come true by offering the original collection of A Nightmare on Elm Street movies in 4K! The deal comes just as October heats up (or cools down) with spooky cinematic treats for those who love to make this a month-long marathon of frights, screams, and horror icons coming out to play. How much is the Nightmare on Elm Street Collection? $19.99! Say what?! You heard me!

The Nightmare on Elm Street Collection includes the following films: A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Final Nightmare, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

A NIghtmare on Elm Street, iTunes, collection, 4K, digital

Fun Fact: A Nightmare on Elm Street was the first film I saw in theaters. I know what you’re thinking. That’s impossible. You weren’t even born when it came out! That’s true. However, my father had a friend who owned and operated a mom-and-pop movie theater in the early 80s, who secured a print of the film and screened it for us in 1984. My mom was so pissed when she found out. Not that my dad took me to see it, but that she wasn’t a part of the experience. My dad caught a lot of flak for this one. What began as a screening eventually blossomed into a full-fledged love of horror movies, which were on constant rotation in my house.

Concerning the return of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Freddy actor Robert Englund recently told Bloody Disgusting that if they were to reboot the franchise, they should probably start with Dream Warriors, because it has a great opening that’s sort of like ‘Previously on Nightmare on Elm Street.’

“I don’t know if they should ever reboot Part 1 again. They could do it as a prequel, like Tobe Hooper did on the series [“Freddy’s Nightmares”]. Really do a backstory before, so you have the story of Nancy and Tina and Glen and everything going on, but you start even before that. That’s what I would do,” Englund says.

“There’s plenty of directors out there that I think could really, really do some interesting work with the Nightmare on Elm Street motif,” Englund adds.

Can you believe that the original A Nightmare on Elm Street movie collection is on iTunes for only $19.99?! I recommend visiting the platform right now to secure your 4K copies of the films.

Source: iTunes
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,665 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest A Nightmare on Elm Street News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 6 days ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Horror News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 7 hours ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 4 days ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!