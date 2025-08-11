A24 picks up the upcoming moody horror film The Undertone

Deadline is reporting that writer/director Ian Tuason’s upcoming horror film, The Undertone, has been picked by the leading name in moody horror films, A24 Films. The news has not been confirmed. However, Deadline was told that there were six buyers in the mix, and that the deal was for mid-7 figures . Programming director, Carolyn Mauricette, wrote a description of the film for Fantasia Fest, which read, “Fans of SKINAMARINK and I AM THE PRETTY THING WHO LIVES IN THE HOUSE will love this slow-burn nightmare that will make hackles on your neck rise and your blood chill.”

Coming our way from Slaterverse Pictures, Black Fawn Films, and KINO Studios, The Undertone follows the host of an ‘all-things-creepy’ podcast, who moves into her dying mother’s house to be her primary caregiver. When her podcast is sent 10 audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape. Nina Kiri stars in the film, and her character, Evy, is the only on-camera speaking role in the entire film.

Tuason provided the following statement: “With The Undertone, I’m crafting a horror experience that doesn’t just evoke fear—it engulfs you in it, using immersive sound design to make silence as terrifying as the unknown. Inspired by my own experience as a caregiver, the film explores how the stories we tell ourselves of fear, guilt, and isolation, can become the real horrors that haunt us.“

The film was produced by Dan Slater and Cody Calahan, with Tuason serving as an executive producer alongside Chad Archibald, Daril Fannin, Brit MacRae, Anthony Eu, Douglas Lee, Al Akdari, Charles Bern, Mathew Sterling, and David Sproat.

Calahan said, “We’re always on the lookout for projects that stand out and have a meaningful story to tell. Ian has a truly unique vision, breaking free from tradition to create a horror experience that’s as bold as it is unnerving.” Slater added, “In an oversaturated market, The Undertone will punch through the noise with its raw, unfiltered approach to fear, proving that true horror comes from a director willing to open up personally and take full creative control. We’re thrilled to help bring his voice to the screen.“