The Undertone: Nina Kiri of The Handmaid’s Tale has the only on-camera speaking role in new horror film

Nina Kiri of The Handmaid’s Tale stars in the horror film The Undertone – and has the only on-camera speaking role in the movie!

Nina Kiri has played the character Alma on 27 episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, and now it has been announced that she has the lead role in a horror film called The Undertone , which just wrapped production. The image above shows Kiri on the set of the film with writer/director Ian Tuason, who is making his feature debut with this project after several years of making short films.

Coming our way from Slaterverse Pictures, Black Fawn Films, and KINO Studios, The Undertone follows the host of an ‘all-things-creepy’ podcast, who moves into her dying mother’s house to be her primary caregiver. When her podcast is sent 10 audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape. Kiri’s character Evy is the only on-camera speaking role in the entire film.

Tuason provided the following statement: “ With The Undertone, I’m crafting a horror experience that doesn’t just evoke fear—it engulfs you in it, using immersive sound design to make silence as terrifying as the unknown. Inspired by my own experience as a caregiver, the film explores how the stories we tell ourselves of fear, guilt, and isolation, can become the real horrors that haunt us. “

The film was produced by Dan Slater and Cody Calahan, with Tuason serving as an executive producer alongside Chad Archibald, Daril Fannin, Brit MacRae, Anthony Eu, Douglas Lee, Al Akdari, Charles Bern, Mathew Sterling, and David Sproat.

Calahan said, “ We’re always on the lookout for projects that stand out and have a meaningful story to tell. Ian has a truly unique vision, breaking free from tradition to create a horror experience that’s as bold as it is unnerving. ” Slater added, “ In an oversaturated market, The Undertone will punch through the noise with its raw, unfiltered approach to fear, proving that true horror comes from a director willing to open up personally and take full creative control. We’re thrilled to help bring his voice to the screen. “

A press release notes that this production marks the beginning of a multi-film collaboration between KINO Studios and Black Fawn Films, with their plan being to make multiple horror and thriller films together. Daril Fannin, who launched KINO Studios with Brit MacRae and is the company’s CEO, said that The Undertone is “ an unsettling, deeply psychological horror that lingers long after the credits roll. With Nina Kiri as our lead, we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect actor to bring this terrifying tale to life. “

Does The Undertone sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Nina Kiri horror film by leaving a comment below.