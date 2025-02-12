The revolution runs red as the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale gets a teaser trailer and release date

Elisabeth Moss leads the revolution after years of oppression and abuse in the teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

A revolution is coming, and the streets will run red with the sins of scarlet letters in an act of defiance so bold that history cannot look away. Hulu is finally ready to enter the front line with a teaser trailer and release date announcement for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6. The sixth and final batch of episodes promises a startling finale to the multi-award-winning drama, starring Elisabeth Moss as June, a woman determined to break the chains that bind and change the fabric of society.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 marches onto Hulu on April 8, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 courtesy of Hulu:

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back in the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while COmmander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Elisabeth Moss leads the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale as June, with Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenie, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

In Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 teaser trailer, Elizabeth helps transform the garment that drapes women in sin into fatigues of war. Leading an army of women against their oppressors, the handmaids organize, arm themselves, and prepare to defy the laws of tradition that threaten their way of life. Though they walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death, the handmaids fear no evil and will not rest until justice comes to every one of them. If you’re at the top of the food chain, I’d grow eyes in the back of your head because nothing can save you from what’s coming, and God stopped listening long ago.

What do you think about the teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 6? Are you ready to follow June to war? Sharpen your blades, and let’s f**king go!