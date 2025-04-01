The Testaments: Hulu gives the Handmaid’s Tale sequel series a green light as Amy Seimetz, Mabel Li, and more join the cast

Hulu is bringing The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, The Testaments, to fans as nine more cast members join the production.

Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale is far from relinquishing its stranglehold on pop culture as the impactful saga continues with The Testaments. Hulu gave The Testaments a green light, with production kicking into high gear on April 7. Previously, Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) joined the series alongside Chase Infiniti and Ann Dowd. The Testaments, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. In addition to the green light, The Testaments added nine cast members, including Mabel Li and Amy Seimetz.

Other additions to the cast include Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.

Li plays Aunt Vidala, a stern disciplinarian and the heir-apparent to the women’s sphere of Gilead. Seimetz plays Paula, whose recent marriage to a high-ranking Commander has raised her social status. But her perfect life is complicated by her new step-daughter. Alexander plays Garth, a young Commander who becomes involved in the personal lives of the girls he’s sworn to protect. Darnell-Martin plays Aunt Gabbana, a firm proponent of Gilead values and right-hand to Aunt Vidala. She is a strict and uncompromising educator.

Foote plays Aunt Estee, the youngest Aunt, whose energy and kindness earn her “cool Aunt” status amongst her students. Ardies plays Hulda, a guileless girl full of excitement at the prospect of womanhood. Her frank observations and optimism have earned her loyal friends. Mpumlwana plays Jehosheba, a competitive classmate from a respected family who relentlessly pursues a high-status marriage. Pandya plays Miriam, a girl on the cusp of womanhood who struggles under the pressure of marriage season. Guloien plays Rosa, a caring and dedicated Martha, a maternal figure to Agnes, and a much-needed source of love in an otherwise cold household.

Here’s a synopsis for Atwood’s novel courtesy of Amazon:

More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results.

Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia. Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways.

With The Testaments, Margaret Atwood opens up the innermost workings of Gilead, as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.

Hulu’s The Testaments follows the blueprint of Atwood’s novel, with Ann Dowd playing Aunt Lydia, Chase Inifinit as Agnes, and Lucy Halliday as Daisy. According to the character’s description, Daisy is a Canadian teen whose life becomes unrecognizable when she learns about her connection to the Republic of Gilead. Bruce Miller, who will serve as showrunner for The Testaments, hopes to have Elisabeth Moss guest star as her Handmaid’s Tale character June.

Are you a Handmaid’s Tale fan? Do you have the fortitude to experience The Testaments? Have you read Atwood’s sequel novel? Let us know in the comments section below.