The Testaments: Lucy Halliday cast as the co-lead of The Handmaid’s Tale sequel series

The hardships depicted in Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale aren’t over yet. Soon, you’ll need to expand your threshold for emotional trauma for The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale by creator Bruce Miller. Today finds Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) joining The Testaments cast alongside Chase Infiniti and Ann Dowd. The Testaments, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Here’s a synopsis for Atwood’s novel courtesy of Amazon:

More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results.

Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third: Aunt Lydia. Her complex past and uncertain future unfold in surprising and pivotal ways.

With The Testaments, Margaret Atwood opens up the innermost workings of Gilead, as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.

Hulu’s The Testaments follows the blueprint of Atwood’s novel, with Ann Dowd playing Aunt Lydia, Chase Inifinit as Agnes, and Lucy Halliday as Daisy. According to the character’s description, Daisy is a Canadian teen whose life becomes unrecognizable when she learns about her connection to the Republic of Gilead. Deadline says Bruce Miller, who will serve as showrunner for The Testaments, hopes to have Elisabeth Moss guest star as her Handmaid’s Tale character June, though there’s no confirmation if this will happen.

Lucy Halliday made a splash playing Lois Jackson in Georgia Oakley’s 2022 psychological drama Blue Jean. The story takes place in 1988 when a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality. Halliday’s next project is the James McAvoy-directed film California Schemin, about two Scottish lads from Dundee who conned the music industry by pretending to be an established Californian rap duo, bagging a record deal and appearing on MTV until their scam unraveled.

