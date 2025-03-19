Fear is the spark that ignites a revolution in Hulu’s trailer for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale

Some evils are necessary, and when push comes to shove, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Elisabeth Moss‘s June Osborne leads a revolution in Hulu’s latest trailer for Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, and we are here to raise fists, march on the enemy, and usher in an age of retribution.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 marches onto Hulu on April 8, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 courtesy of Hulu:

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back in the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while COmmander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Elisabeth Moss leads the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale as June, with Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenie, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

In Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 trailer, Elizabeth assembles an army of individuals looking to tear Gilead down from the inside out. Leading an army of women against their oppressors, the handmaids organize, arm themselves, and prepare to defy the laws of tradition that threaten their way of life. Though they walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death, the handmaids fear no evil and will not rest until justice comes to every one of them.

The latest trailer for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 features several powerful scenes as defiance becomes the law in a decaying society. June and her army of Handmaidens are ready to go off like a pressure cooker in a crowd of corrupt tyrants and turncoats, with no one safe from their oncoming wrath. The phrase “enough is enough” does not begin to cover the animosity the Handmaids feel as they prepare to break free from the chains that bind them.

