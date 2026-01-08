Undertone trailer: Nina Kiri of The Handmaid’s Tale stars in unsettling A24 horror film

DRAEH EB OT STNAW TI

Nina Kiri played the character Alma on 28 episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, and now she has the lead role in a horror film called Undertone , which is stirring up a lot of buzz. A24 will be bringing the film to theatres on March 26th, and the hype is building, starting with the 3 a.m. unveiling of a trailer, which can now be seen in the embed above. Writer/director Ian Tuason had made his feature debut with this project after several years of making short films – and Undertone impressed the folks at Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster so much, Tuason has already been hired to make the next Paranormal Activity movie!

Synopsis

Coming our way from Slaterverse Pictures, Black Fawn Films, and KINO Studios, The Undertone follows the host of an ‘all-things-creepy’ podcast, who moves into her dying mother’s house to be her primary caregiver. When her podcast is sent 10 audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing paranormal noises, she realizes the woman’s story is a mirror of her own and each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape. Kiri’s character Evy is the only on-camera speaking role in the entire film, but Adam DiMarco, Michèle Duquet, Keana Lyn Bastidas, and Jeff Yung are also in the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis: The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way.

So much of the film relies on the sound design that Tuason has described it as a “found audio” movie rather than a “found footage” movie. It will be screening at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray will be there to check it out.

Statements

Tuason previously provided the following statement: “ With Undertone, I’m crafting a horror experience that doesn’t just evoke fear—it engulfs you in it, using immersive sound design to make silence as terrifying as the unknown. Inspired by my own experience as a caregiver, the film explores how the stories we tell ourselves of fear, guilt, and isolation, can become the real horrors that haunt us. “

The film was produced by Dan Slater and Cody Calahan, with Tuason serving as an executive producer alongside Chad Archibald, Daril Fannin, Brit MacRae, Anthony Eu, Douglas Lee, Al Akdari, Charles Bern, Mathew Sterling, and David Sproat.

Calahan said, “ We’re always on the lookout for projects that stand out and have a meaningful story to tell. Ian has a truly unique vision, breaking free from tradition to create a horror experience that’s as bold as it is unnerving. ” Slater added, “ In an oversaturated market, Undertone will punch through the noise with its raw, unfiltered approach to fear, proving that true horror comes from a director willing to open up personally and take full creative control. We’re thrilled to help bring his voice to the screen. “

A press release noted that this production marks the beginning of a multi-film collaboration between KINO Studios and Black Fawn Films, with their plan being to make multiple horror and thriller films together. Daril Fannin, who launched KINO Studios with Brit MacRae and is the company’s CEO, said that Undertone is “ an unsettling, deeply psychological horror that lingers long after the credits roll. With Nina Kiri as our lead, we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect actor to bring this terrifying tale to life. “

Undertone does look like it could be quite unsettling. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.