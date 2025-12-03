Variety and CNN announce their guests for a new season of Actors on Actors

Actors on Actors

Variety is ready for a new season of Actors on Actors featuring the stars of recent films Wicked, The Smashing Machine, Die My Love, One Battle After Another, After the Hunt and more. If you haven’t seen it, Variety’s official YouTube channel featured the series, which has actors being interviewed by peers. They are sometimes combinations rarely seen in appearances before, such as Brad Pitt & Adam Sandler, Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds or Jennifer Lawrence & Viola Davis. Sometimes episodes will reunite past co-stars, like Airheads‘ Brendan Fraser & Adam Sandler, or have a uniting theme like Colin Ferrell & Danny DeVito discussing their Penguin villains in the Batman universe.

Season 23

Variety is now announcing the 23rd season of their series as they make the leap from YouTube to CNN in a new partnership with the news channel. The shows will be available to subscribers of the CNN streaming app and then subsequently drop on Variety’s digital platforms. The episodes are due to start on Friday, December 5, with one episode premiering each day for 13 consecutive days. Full episodes are scheduled to debut each day on CNN at 9 a.m. ET, followed by a 3 p.m. ET premiere on Variety’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the annual Variety Actors on Actors print magazine issue, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, will hit newsstands on December 17.

The schedule reads,

Friday, Dec. 5: Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”) and Adam Sandler (“Jay Kelly”)

Saturday, Dec. 6: Julia Roberts (“After the Hunt”) and Sean Penn (“One Battle After Another”)

Sunday, Dec. 7: Jonathan Bailey (“Wicked: For Good,” “Jurassic World Rebirth”) and David Corenswet (“Superman”)

Monday, Dec. 8: Dwayne Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”) and Brendan Fraser (“Rental Family”)

Tuesday, Dec. 9: Gwyneth Paltrow (“Marty Supreme”) and Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”)

Wednesday, Dec. 10: Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”) and Hugh Jackman (“Song Sung Blue”)

Thursday, Dec. 11: Sydney Sweeney (“Christy”) and Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”)

Friday, Dec. 12: Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”) and Alexander Skarsgård (“Pillion”)

Saturday, Dec. 13: Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”) and Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”)

Sunday, Dec. 14: Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”) and Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”)

Monday, Dec. 15: Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”) and Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”)

Tuesday, Dec. 16: Colin Farrell (“Ballad of a Small Player”) and Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Jennifer Lawrence (“Die My Love”) and Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle After Another”)

Variety’s co-editor in chief and co-president, Ramin Setoodeh, stated, “With exclusive revelations from Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Hawke and more, this is our best season of Actors on Actors yet. We can’t wait for fans of this Emmy-winning series to savor every minute of these conversations on CNN and Variety.”