Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer finds Mia McKenna-Bruce racing against time to solve a mysterious murder

The Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is making her way to Netflix with a new three-episode series for her captivating mystery Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials. The new whodunit arrives on the streamer on January 15, and today, Netflix is excited to share an intriguing trailer for Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials that counts down to murder, deception, and delicious twists.

What is Agathat Christie’s Seven Dials about?

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer stars How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce in the role of ‘Bundle’ (Lady Eileen). In the preview, Bundle is determined to discover who murdered her friend Gerry Wade, with an odd arrangement of seven clocks as her only clue. No one wants Bundle to investigate the murder, but she’s a curious, headstrong, and determined sort, whose thirst for the truth is unquenchable. The amount of danger Bundle encounters hardly matters if it means she’s one step closer to unmasking Gerry’s killer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, courtesy of Netflix:

England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.

“Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling,” McKenna-Bruce said about the series.

Who else stars in Seven Dials?

Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) plays Lady Caterham, while Martin Freeman (Sherlock, Miller’s Girl, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) plays the snooty investigator Battle.

Seeing as Rian Johnson’s Knives Out contract with Netflix is complete, it will be great to have something as timeless as an Agatha Christie whodunit to fill the void, especially as a post-Christmas pick-me-up. Christie is one of the mystery genre’s most compelling writers, with her classic works adapted numerous times throughout entertainment history. We’re excited to check out Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials when the three-episode series comes to Netflix on January 15.

