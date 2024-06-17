The Seven Dials Mystery: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman star in Netflix’s Agatha Christie series

Author Agatha Christie passed away nearly fifty years ago, but her stories are still alive in a major way. A year rarely goes by without some sort of Christie adaptation making its way out into the world, with recent examples including the Kenneth Branagh films Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, and A Haunting in Venice, the BBC series Murder Is Easy, and the upcoming three-part limited series Towards Zero. Another Christie adaptation that’s in the works is the Netflix series The Seven Dials Mystery , which is set to star Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex), Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club), and Martin Freeman (Black Panther).

The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie started her company Orchid Pictures under a deal with Netflix in 2020, and The Seven Dials Mystery is the first Orchid series to be announced. The show is being written by Broadchurch creator and former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is executive producing through his company Imaginary Friends. Mackie is also executive producing, alongside Chris Sussman, Andy Stebbing, James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited, and director Chris Sweeney. Joanna Crow is the series’ producer.

The Seven Dials Mystery will begin filming this summer. Set in 1925, the show is being described as a witty, epic, and fast-paced drama that will center on a lavish country house party where a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. In the end, it’s up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. Mia McKenna Bruce will be playing Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, while Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman take on the roles of Lady Caterham and Superintendent Battle, respectively.

McKenna Bruce provided the following statement: “ Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling. “

