Towards Zero: Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen star in Agatha Christie murder mystery

Production is now underway on the three-part series adaptation of the Agatha Christie murder mystery novel Towards Zero , which is coming from the BBC and BritBox International, and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the cast includes Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), Ella Lily Hyland (Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius), Mimi Keene (Sex Education), Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George), Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), and OAnjana Vasan (Black Mirror: Demon 79)

Sam Yates (Magpie) is directing the series, while Bel Ami screenwriter Rachel Bennette wrote the adaptation.

Set in 1936 England, Towards Zero has the following synopsis: After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife, Audrey (Hyland), make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt (Huston). With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts and the presence of Nevile’s new wife, Kay (Keene), tensions run high. A troubled detective is tasked with untangling a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction before another victim meets their death. The cast is said to form “a house party of enemies.”

Huston provided the following statement: “ I have long been a fan of Agatha Christie and the murder-mystery genre and always love the opportunity to film in England. I am thrilled to be working with director Sam Yates and this wonderful cast, and excited to play the clever and dignified Camilla, Lady Tressilian. “

James Prichard, who is executive producing Towards Zero for Agatha Christie Ltd., had this to say about the project: “ This is a very special production. Rachel has done an extraordinary job on making my great-grandmother’s story even more dramatic, intense, and troubling. Add in a cast of this caliber and viewers are in for a real treat. “

Towards Zero will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. In the US and Canada, it will be available to watch on the BritBox International streaming service.

