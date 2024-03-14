Black Mirror Season 7 arrives in 2025 with six twisted episodes, including a sequel to USS Callister

Netflix has announced that season 7 of the Black Mirror anthology series will be released in 2025, and one episode is a USS Callister sequel

Back in November, we heard that the Netflix streaming service had ordered a seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror – and now Netflix has unveiled a video in which they have confirmed that Black Mirror season 7 will be released sometime in 2025! You can watch the announcement video in the embed above.

Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister! We even have a short synopsis for that one: “ Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning. “

There was a rumor floating around a couple months ago that USS Callister would be getting its own three episode spin-off series. That has never been confirmed, but at least now we know for sure that there’s going to be some USS Callister action in the new season of Black Mirror.

Created and written by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us .

Coming our way from the Broke & Bones production company, Black Mirror season 7 is being executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

Are you a Black Mirror fan, and are you glad to hear we’ll have more episodes of the show to look forward to in 2025? What do you think of one of the season 7 episodes being a sequel to USS Callister? Let us know by leaving a comment below.