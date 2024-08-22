Black Mirror season 7 episodes will be like OG Black Mirror, gut punches and all

A seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service sometime in 2025 – and while episodes of the show have branched out into different genres as it has gone along, during an interview with Deadline, series creator Charlie Brooker said that the episodes of Black Mirror season 7 will be like the “OG Black Mirror.”

Brooker said, “ We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. We did a couple of horror stories in Season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror. I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge. “

Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister! We even have a short synopsis for that one: “ Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning. “ Directed by Toby Haynes from a script written by William Bridges and Brooker, the season 4 USS Callister episode told the story of a gaming company’s CTO. He is the mastermind behind a popular multiplayer game and has a private copy of it, which he uses to torment his colleagues who fail to show him respect in the office. The episode had a running time of 76 minutes and starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Hammed Animashaun, Tom Mulheron, and Aaron Paul.

Created and written by Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us .

Coming our way from the Broke & Bones production company, Black Mirror season 7 is being executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

Are you a fan of this series, and are you glad to hear that Black Mirror season 7 will be like OG Black Mirror, gut punches and all? Let us know by leaving a comment below.