Black Mirror season 7 cast includes Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, and many more

A seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service sometime in 2025 – and today, Netflix revealed the names of 19 Black Mirror season 7 cast members! Here’s the line-up: Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum and I Don’t Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Harriet Walter (Succession). Information on the specific episodes they’ll be in and the characters they’ll be playing is being kept under wraps.

Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister! We even have a short synopsis for that one: “ Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning. “ Directed by Toby Haynes from a script written by William Bridges and Brooker, the season 4 USS Callister episode told the story of a gaming company’s CTO. He is the mastermind behind a popular multiplayer game and has a private copy of it, which he uses to torment his colleagues who fail to show him respect in the office. The episode had a running time of 76 minutes and starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Hammed Animashaun, Tom Mulheron, and Aaron Paul. Given that several of those actors are named on the season 7 cast list, we probably know which episode they’re appearing in…

Created and written by Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us .

Coming our way from the Broke & Bones production company, Black Mirror season 7 is being executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

