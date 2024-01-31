Rumor: Black Mirror episode USS Callister to get a spin-off series?

The USS Callister episode of the anthology series Black Mirror may be getting its own three episode spin-off series

Released through the Netflix streaming service back in December of 2017, season 4 of the anthology series Black Mirror featured an episode called USS Callister , a sort of dark comedy mash-up of Star Trek and The Twilight Zone. It quickly became a fan favorite and earned seven Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, winning Emmys in four categories, including Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. Rumors of a USS Callister spin-off started circulating soon after; in fact, we previously reported on the possibility back in 2019. Now What’s on Netflix is reporting that the USS Callister spin-off series is moving ahead at Netflix, and will consist of three episodes.

According to the site, USS Callister will be filming in the United Kingdom and “aims to begin shooting in Spring 2024” Production will reportedly last for ten weeks.

Details about the spin-off’s plot is being kept under wraps. Directed by Toby Haynes from a script written by William Bridges and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, the USS Callister episode told the story of a gaming company’s CTO. He is the mastermind behind a popular multiplayer game and has a private copy of it, which he uses to torment his colleagues who fail to show him respect in the office.

The episode had a running time of 76 minutes and starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Hammed Animashaun, Tom Mulheron, and Aaron Paul. It’s not clear which cast members, if any, will be coming back for the spin-off show.

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia. Black Mirror reflects our 21st Century existence back at us.

What do you think of the idea of the USS Callister episode getting its own spin-off series? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below… and let us know if there are any other Black Mirror episodes you would like to see get their own spin-off series.