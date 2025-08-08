Alicia Silverstone says Clueless TV show will honor original movie

Even 30 years on, Cher Horowitz remains Alicia Silverstone’s most iconic character. And so how could she possibly say, “As if!” to a follow-up? And while we don’t have many details on the upcoming Clueless TV series, Silverstone is ready to go all-in on Cher once again.

The Clueless show is still in early stages so Silverstone was a bit dicey on sharing much, but she did tell Today, “I’m really excited about it. I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about ‘Clueless’ and Cher…So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now.”

The Clueless series was announced earlier this year, but that wasn’t the first time the 1995 comedy was brought to the small screen. In 1996 – just barely one year after Clueless hit theaters – we got one starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher; and while the show did last three seasons, it just didn’t capture the flavor and freshness that the likes of Silverstone and the original cast did (although Stacey Dash did return as Dionne, so at least there was that).

Through its fashion, lingo and soundtrack, Clueless helped define the ‘90s. It also marked a moment where its target audience got to see a female teen with true depth: Cher might be obsessed with her closet and ditzy at times, but she is relatively smart, has social intelligence, and shows emotional growth throughout the film in a way that teens weren’t necessarily used to seeing in movies at the time. And while Silverstone helped bring all of that to the screen in a way maybe nobody else could, we also have to give credit to Clueless writer/director Amy Heckerling.

Clueless, too, put Alicia Silverstone on the map. There were Aerosmith videos – one of which put Silverstone in Heckerling’s sights – but once Clueless hit, she was one of the movie stars of her generation. That all sort of disappeared just a few years later but her go as Cher in Clueless helped make the movie a gem of mid-’90s comedy.