Clueless: Alicia Silverstone is totally returning for a sequel TV series in the works at Peacock

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Alicia Silverstone is set to return as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless sequel series currently in development at Peacock. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) are attached to write alongside Jordan Weiss (Dollface). All three will executive produce the project alongside Silverstone. Original writer/director Amy Heckerling is also attached as an executive producer.

Plot details for the Clueless TV series are being kept under wraps, with the only information being that it will follow up on the iconic 1995 movie.

The original film was a very loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma as it followed Cher (Silverstone), a beautiful, clever and rich high school student who befriended a new student named Tai Frasier (Brittany Murphy) and decided to give her a makeover. It was ridiculously ’90s in the best way possible. The film spawned a TV series (which featured Stacey Dash reprising the role of Dionne) that ran from 1996-1999, as well as a series of novels, comics, and a stage musical.

This isn’t the first time that Peacock has gotten the ball rolling on a Clueless TV series. Back in 2020, the streaming service was developing a spin-off centered around Dionne. It was described as a “baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?” However, the project ultimately didn’t move forward as Peacock pulled the plug on the potential series less than a year later.

Silverstone has reprised the role of Cher before, most recently for a Super Bowl ad in 2023. The spot for Rakuten found Cher in her former debate class before being interrupted by her rival, Amber (Eliza Donovan reprised the role). She has also taken to TikTok to recreate classic scenes from the film.

