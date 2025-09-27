Alien Earth Easter Eggs: Did You Spot Them All?

Alien: Earth‘s first season recently came to a close (check out Bumbray’s review of Episode 1 HERE) and I would easily call it the best Alien entry since Aliens. And this is coming from someone who loves Alien 3. I was actually shocked to see some fans be so vehemently against it. But I suppose that’s always going to be the case with a new entry in any series. I’m sure they’ll come around eventually. Meanwhile, I found myself hanging on every word that came out of an Android’s mouth, and excited to see the Xenomorph interacting on Earth.

We’re obviously going to be getting into SPOILERS here, so if you haven’t had a chance to see the show yet, make sure to come back once you do. This is one that you want to experience yourself for the first time. Especially Episode 5, which is absolutely phenomenal.

I think one of the most fascinating aspects of Alien: Earth is that it managed to introduce new creatures into the world, and they were damn near as terrifying as the Xenomorph itself. But one of the most fun aspects of the series for any longtime fan, has been seeing the different nods to the Alien franchise as a whole. While there are much less than expected due to Noah Hawley not being the “memberberries” type of showrunner, we get plenty of visual cues and scores that echo the franchise’s past. So let’s take a look at some of those callbacks!

USCSS Maginot Space Ship

One of the most obviously parallels is how much the Weyland Yutani vessel, the Maginot, looks so much like the Nostromo from Alien (1979) with its interior. Whether it’s the sleeping chambers which are damn near exact replicas, MU/TH/UR or even the long hallways, it’s hard not to notice the connections. But it’s the bridge itself that feels like an damn near exact replica of the one was saw in the original film.

Ginger Cat on the Maginot

One of the more obvious Easter Eggs from the series, comes in the form of the ginger cat that has taken up residence on the Maginot. But unlike Jonesy from Alien/Aliens, this feline doesn’t have nearly as nice of fate. Unfortunately, the eye monster takes over the cat’s body and, in the process, introduces us to one of the show’s most terrifying creatures.

Rottweiler

Depending on the version of Alien 3 that you watch, the creature that the Alien gestates inside is actually a Rottweiler (it’s a cow if you prefer the Assembly Cut). We get a brief shot of a Rottweiler in Episode 1 of the series, as Marines are trying to clear the skyscraper that the Maginot crashed into.

MU/TH/UR

We get even more interaction with the corporate AI mission orders, and get to see just how ruthless these orders can be. MU/TH/UR has been shown in the past (and in the wonderful game, Alien: Isolation) but this really highlighted how much anyone in command could and would be replaced if they didn’t follow a direct order. And it’s nice that they still made sure to keep the tech properly grounded, with it taking place before the events of the original film (if only Ridley Scott had done the same for Prometheus).

Yutani

While we’ve got many looks at Peter Weyland (as played by Lance Henrikson) and the various synths that have since taken his place. We haven’t gotten nearly as much of a look at Yutani outside of a brief scene at the end of Aliens vs Predator: Requiem, where a salvaged plasma pistol is take to Ms. Cullen Yutani of the Yutani Corporation, hinting that the Predator technology is something that helped springboard the company’s advancements. While the Yutani we get in Earth is only referred to by her surname, it’s easy to assume that she is a descendant, and far more involved with Weyland Yutani’s exploits than previously assumed.

Pulse Rifles

The Pulse Rifles used throughout the series, look very similar to the ones that Colonial Marines are equipped with throughout the franchise. There’s even a moment in Episode 8, when the Weyland Yutani soldiers leave the water, where you can clearly see a Gatling gun that resembles the one used by Private Vasquez in Aliens.

“Stay Frosty”

During the finale, one of the marines we see, utters the phrase “Stay Frosty” which is something that Hicks says to Vazquez and Hudson in Aliens, and has become a fun phrase in the Expanded Alien works.

Peter Pan

This one isn’t related to the Alien Franchise, but it’s so prominent in the themes/overall plot of the series, that I felt it needed to be mentioned. Each of the Hybrids is named after various Peter Pan characters. Slightly, Tootles, Curly, Nibs, Smee and, of course, Wendy, who is a clear favorite. And obviously Boy Kavalier, who looks like a boy but has the knowledge of a much older man, shares qualities with Peter himself. At least, the darker version from the original J.M. Barrie story. Morrow even has some Captain Hook in him, with an artificial hand, and antagonistic behavior towards Boy Kavalier and his hybrids.

What were some of YOUR favorite callbacks in Alien: Earth? What was your opinion of the show itself? Are you excited for a second season? Let us know in the comments!