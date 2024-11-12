Disney unveils the first Alien: Earth footage in 2025 promo video that also features Marvel, Star Wars, & more

The Alien franchise is set to continue on the small screen with an “FX on Hulu” TV series called Alien: Earth , from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The show began filming in Thailand last year, then had to halt production after a month due to the actors strike. Filming resumed earlier this year and wrapped a few months ago – and now the first footage has been unveiled! This footage can be seen in the embed above, a video Disney+ released to celebrate five years of their streaming service and to give a preview of the shows that will be reaching Disney+ and “Hulu on Disney+” in the next year (so Alien: Earth could be described as an “FX on Hulu on Disney+” project), as Hulu is streaming in the Disney+ app for Bundle subscribers in the United States.

Of course, Alien: Earth isn’t the only show featured in this promo video. We also get a look at FX’s The Bear (Season 4), Andor (Season 2, streaming April 22nd), Hulu’s Chad Powers, Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (streaming March 4th), Hulu’s Good American Family (formerly known as Orphan), Goosebumps: The Vanishing (streaming January 10th on Disney+ and Hulu), Marvel Television’s Ironheart (streaming June 24th), Hulu’s Paradise, Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming December 3, 2024), and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 6).

One of the first things we heard about the Alien TV series – and one of the most surprising things about it – is that it will be set on Earth (thus the title), a couple of decades before the events of the first movie. FX chairman John Landgraf has said the show will take place “right near the end of this century.” According to Deadline, the setting puts it “a few years before Prometheus,” which Hawley has previously said he has chosen not to acknowledge. Hawley decided to set the show on Earth because “ The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate. “ Variety noted that the Alien TV series will “explore the formation of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the race to create android life.”

Alien: Earth has the following synopsis: When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Chandler’s Alien character is the meta-human Wendy, who has the body of an adult, but the brain and consciousness of a child. Her co-stars include Essie Davis (The Babadook) as Dame Silvia, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as a soldier named CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as a CEO named Boy Kavalier, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as a character named Slightly, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone) as a character called Tootles, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Wendy. Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Erana James (The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral), and David Rysdahl (Fargo season 5) are in the cast as well, but no details have been revealed about their characters. Sandra Yi Sencindiver of Foundation will be playing “a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation” in multiple episodes, and her role could be expanded as the series continues.

What did you think of the Alien: Earth footage featured in the Disney+ promo, and of the footage from other shows? Let us know by leaving a comment below.