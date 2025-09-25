TV News

Alien: Earth hasn’t been renewed for season 2, but creator Noah Hawley is discussing the show’s future with FX

SPOILERS for Alien: Earth below. The first season of Alien: Earth has now wrapped up its eight-episode run, but at the moment, the show hasn’t been renewed for season 2. While speaking with THR, Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley said he believes the series “launched incredibly well” and hopes to get some sign in the next couple of months “as to whether I should get another job or get back to work.

Hawley does have plans for where the ongoing story is going and how he might resolve that cliffhanger. “This whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an Alien TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season of an Alien TV show,” he said. “So for me, I never hedged my bets. This is not a closed-ended season. This chapter is closed, but Yutani troops are landing. The balance of power has shifted. These children have no idea what’s coming. The last line of, ‘Now we rule’ is triumphant and uplifting. But cut to 10 minutes later … what is going to be happening? So I like that it has that real-time urgency to it.

Sigourney Weaver gives her two-cents on Alien: Earth: “I can’t believe it’s television”

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Hawley confirmed he’s discussing the show’s future with FX. “They really make sure that they understand what the viewership numbers are. And on some level, it’s where you end more than where you started that tells you what the appetite for a season 2 is,” he said. “So, we’ve got our last episode next week, and I’ve been doing my part creatively and really thinking about where I would take the show going forward. Certainly, I don’t want the show to be off the air for any longer than it absolutely has to be. So, there’s some urgency there to get us going as quickly as possible. But ultimately, this is a Disney decision, so I’m excited to see what they do. There’s so many great hard rock songs left to play.

In his review of the pilot episode, our own Chris Bumbray said Alien: Earth could be “the most ambitious TV series of the year. Featuring top-notch production values and a budget that would likely put most other shows to shame, FX is clearly trying to turn the Alien franchise into a high-end, tentpole series—something that can do for them what Game of Thrones and The Last of Us did for HBO.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Assuming Alien: Earth is renewed for season 2, where would you like to see the story go?

