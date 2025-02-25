Alien: Earth will launch a series of immersive experiences starting with SXSW

Alien: Earth will take over SXSW with the first of a series of immersive experiences leading up to the summer 2025 premiere.

We still have a few months to go before the summer premiere of Alien: Earth, but those attending SXSW will get a peek at the highly anticipated series through the first of three immersive experiences.

From March 7-8, fans will be able to step into a mysterious wreckage site in the heart of Austin to unearth new details from the series as well as exclusive merch and photo opportunities. “ From the moment fans step inside, they will find interactive elements and pulse-pounding thrills that bring the series to life, ” reads the description. “ Visitors will be scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, embarking them on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens. But beware—not all creatures survived the crash intact, a containment breach has occurred and hidden dangers lurk within. “

Alien: Earth is set in 2120 when “ five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. ” The series follows a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth. The rest of the cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Creator Noah Hawley has said that they decided to set to series on Earth because “ The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate. “

It also looks likely that the series could span multiple seasons. “ I had an idea that I was excited about, that I could see the escalation of it from one year to another, ” Hawley told Collider last year. “ That’s where we ended up not pitching them having a bible or pitching them blow-by-blow, but saying, ‘Big picture: this is the first movement, this is the second movement, and we’re ultimately going here.’ Obviously, they trust me after all these years, and the writing was on the page for the first year. So, in success, you tell the story and tell the story until the story is done. They’re very good at that at FX, of not wanting you to milk something that feels like it’s over. “

The marketing campaign for Alien: Earth will accelerate as the premiere approaches, with two more immersive experiences planned.