All American Massacre: VHS tape with scenes from lost Texas Chainsaw film emerges online

In the late 1990s, word came out that Tobe Hooper's son William Tony Hooper was going to be directing a short film called All American Massacre, which would see Bill Moseley reprising the role of Chop Top from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. What was originally expected to be a 10 to 15 minute short reportedly ended up with a running time of 60 minutes… but fans never got to see this Chop Top movie. More than twenty years after All American Massacre was filmed, it still hasn't been released. So the fact that a workprint VHS tape featuring scenes from the movie has just emerged on eBay is catching a lot of attention.

All American Massacre is set years after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and would feature flashbacks to Chop Top’s time with his family before the events of the first movie. Incarcerated for years in solitary confinement at a Texas psychiatric hospital, one of the most notorious killers of the past century is interviewed by a tabloid news crew, recalling fond memories of happier times in his younger years. Moseley was joined in the cast by Greg Herger as Grandpa, Todd Bates as a younger Chop Top and his twin brother the Hitch-Hiker, Stephan Lokotsch as Steven, Danielle Burgio as Nikki, and Buckethead as Leatherface.

The eBay listing for the workprint VHS tape explains, “ A couple years back I bought a storage locker at auction of a man named Stephan Lokotsch. He was an executive producer and one of the actors for this project. In the unit was this VHS tape & 40 promo film slides of the movie. The VHS tape is not the complete movie unfortunately, and it is made up of entirely unedited footage. For most of the tape, you can hear the director and crew talking. There are plenty of behind-the-scenes shots of the characters as well being goofy. The tape shows 3-4 scenes from the movie, the first two involves Bill Moseley attacking & killing 3 people, and the final scene showed Leatherface outside. Although not complete, this is by far the most footage of the film ever available. I’d speculate it is around an hour or more of footage, but my VHS doesn’t say play time unfortunately. A few notes about the tape. At one point it randomly cut to a clip of The X-Files. After about 5 minutes, it cut right back to footage. Then at the very end, there is about 15 minutes of The Drew Carey Roast. I have no idea why these are on the tape, but I wanted to make this clear. This is also NOT the full movie and is ENTIRELY unedited. Do not expect to receive the finished project. In my opinion, there is not any edited version of the film made. ” Even though this is just a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of a few scenes, four people already have the tape sitting in their eBay shopping carts as of this writing. The seller has set a Buy It Now price of $8,500.00, but they’re also taking offers.

There’s a 22 second clip from the video on the eBay listing, along with several images.

The making and scrapping of All American Massacre is so intriguing, there was even a documentary made about it, called In Search of All American Massacre: The Lost Texas Chainsaw Film. I would love to see as much footage from the movie as possible – but my best offer would be far away from that $8,500.00 Buy It Now price.

