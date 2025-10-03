Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway are signed on to lead Ron Howard’s upcoming military drama, Alone at Dawn

Coming off of Eden, Ron Howard’s next project will also be based on a true story. Deadline has the exclusive on Alone at Dawn, which is a military drama that Howard will be helming and he’s found his two leads in Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway. The new film will be made by Amazon MGM Studios. Amazon will be releasing the film in theaters before ultimately settling on streaming. The movie will also be from Amazon MGM’s recently renewed first-look film deal with Brian Grazer and Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.

According to Deadline, “The film is based on the book of the same name by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz and is inspired by an incredible true story. Years after Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman fought to the death to save his fellow soldiers, an intelligence officer strives to prove his valor—leading an investigation that would ultimately secure him the Medal of Honor. Schilling is a military consultant on the movie and, like Chapman, was also a Combat Control Technician. Lori Chapman Longfritz is the sister of John Chapman.”

The producers on the project will include Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment, and Thruline Entertainment, in addition to Kristy Grisham, William Connor, and Patrick Newall. Michael Russell Gunn is on board to executive produce the movie. Michael Russell Gunn was also a scribe on the script, with previous revisions done by Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog.

The manuscript for Alone at Dawn was bought by Thruline Entertainment and The Hideaway Entertainment optioned it in a heated bidding war before it became a New York Times bestseller. The Hideaway Entertainment hired Michael Russell Gunn to adapt the script and after he put it into a screenplay, The Hideaway Entertainment brought the project to Imagine Entertainment. Howard became so impressed by the story that he decided to sign on as the director and the production was soon set up at Amazon MGM with Erin Cressida Wilson getting hired for rewrites.

