Interview with the Vampire, Walking Dead spinoffs & more headed to Netflix through new deal with AMC

Interview with the Vampire, Walking Dead spinoffs, and more AMC shows are headed to Netflix through a new deal between the streamers.

A “ curated selection ” of AMC shows will soon be available to stream on Netflix, thanks to a recently closed deal between the two streaming services.

The AMC shows will be available on Netflix for a year starting on August 19th. The shows include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 1, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 1, Monsieur Spade Season 1, A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3, Dark Winds Seasons 1-2, Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-8, Gangs of London Seasons 1-2, Into the Badlands Seasons 1-3, Kevin can F*** Himself Seasons 1-2, Preacher Seasons 1-4, That Dirty Black Bag Season 1 and The Terror Season 1. The first seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will launch on Netflix on January 13, 2025.

As the Netflix audience is considerably larger than AMC, the network hopes that this will help bring attention to its shows and perhaps drive a little traffic back to AMC+.

“ This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms, ” said Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks. “ We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem. “

This isn’t the first time AMC has done something like this, as it previously sent Fear the Walking Dead, Killing Eve, and five other shows to Max for two months last year. It’s been said that this paid off well for AMC, so a partnership with Netflix should prove to be another success. Personally, I’ve been meaning to check out Interview with the Vampire, so perhaps this will be the perfect time to do it.

Will you be checking out any of these AMC shows when they make the leap to Netflix next month?