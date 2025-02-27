An Evening with The Dude: Jeff Bridges to host special screenings of The Big Lebowski with stories, photo ops, and more

An Evening with The Dude featuring Jeff Bridges welcomes Little Lebowskis to special screenings of the Coen Brothers’ classic.

Roll out the Persian rug, mix yourself a White Russian, and don’t forget to twist a few doobs. An Evening with The Dude featuring Jeff Bridges is coming to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Monterey in April! This series of special event screenings will feature Jeff Bridges celebrating the Coen Brothers’ classic comedy The Big Lebowski with stories, pictures, and more!

Tickets for the Los Angeles events go on sale this Friday! If you’d like to get in on the pre-sale, use the code TheDude for early access.

Released in 1998, The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges as The Dude, a jobless stoner and gifted bowler who gets mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. After a home invasion that leaves his treasured run soiled with piss, The Dude seeks recompense from the real Jeffrey Lebowski. Upon confronting the surly millionaire, The Dude becomes the lead detective for a missing persons case involving Mr. Lewbowski’s wife, Bunny (Tara Reid). To help him on his mission, The Dude enlists his bowling buddies Walter Sobchak (John Goodman), a shellshocked veteran with an itchy trigger finger, and Theodore Donald “Donny” Kerabatsos (Steve Buscemi), a faint-hearted innocent, to recover the missing woman. Before long, The Dude finds himself mixed up with everyone from criminals, a porn mogul, an eccentric artist (Julianne Moore), nihilists, and more.

Despite loving and being proud of the film, Jeff Bridges was surprised when audiences didn’t accept the Coen Brothers’ latest comedy. However, time heals, and in the coming years, The Big Lebowski earned a cult-like following with special screenings, annual events, and countless pop culture references throughout the entertainment spectrum.

The latest celebration of The Big Lebowski is this year’s An Evening with The Dude, happening this April on the following dates:

April 16 – Los Angeles, California

April 18 – San Diego, California

April 19 – Santa Barbara, California

April 20 – San Francisco, California

April 22 – Monterey, California

Check ticket listings for venue details and times.

