Horror Movie News

Anything But Ghosts: Curry Barker to direct and star in horror film for producers Jason Blum and Roy Lee

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Curry Barker of the That's a Bad Idea YouTube channel will direct the horror movie Anything But Ghosts for Jason Blum and Roy LeeCurry Barker of the That's a Bad Idea YouTube channel will direct the horror movie Anything But Ghosts for Jason Blum and Roy Lee

Until last year, Curry Barker was best known for making comedy sketches with his creative partner Cooper Tomlinson and releasing them through the YouTube channel That’s a Bad Idea. Then, he shifted gears, directing the found footage horror movie Milk & Serial and making it available to watch for free on YouTube. Now, he’s on the rise as a horror filmmaker to keep an eye on. His movie Obsession just had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and Focus Features is ready to fork over more than $15 million to pick up distribution rights – and before that distribution deal closes, Barker has already lined up his next genre project: The Hollywood Reporter learned that Barker will direct and star in the horror film Anything But Ghosts for producers Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer.

This will be the first collaboration between Blum and Lee, who are both major names in the genre world.

Barker wrote the Anything But Ghosts screenplay with Tomlinson, who will also star in the movie. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps.

Image Nation and That’s a Bad Idea are backing the project, which Barker and Tomlinson will executive produce alongside Ben Ross.

Milk & Serial had the following synopsis: When a surprise birthday prank goes terribly wrong, two social media influencers must face the devastating consequences that come after… Here’s the logline for Obsession: When a hopeless romantic makes a wish that his long-time crush falls in love with him, a sinister enchantment ensues.

Are you familiar with Curry Barker’s work on the That’s a Bad Idea channel, and are you glad to see him starting to have success in the horror genre? Does Anything But Ghosts sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Honestly, I wasn’t familiar with That’s a Bad Idea at all until I saw the reports about Obsession and Anything But Ghosts, but now I’m thinking I should go back and check out some of their comedy sketches, as well as Milk & Serial.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,017 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Curry Barker News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 2 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!

Top Celebrity Stories!