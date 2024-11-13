Apex: Taron Egerton joins Charlize Theron in survival thriller

Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Baltasar Kormákur / Netflix survival thriller Apex with Charlize Theron

Taron Egerton

Back in July, it was announced that Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) was signing on to star in a survival thriller called Apex for the Netflix streaming service, with Baltasar Kormákur (Contraband) on board to direct the film from a screenplay by Jeremy Robbins, who earned writing credits on many episodes of the TV series The Purge (set in the world of the Blumhouse film franchise). Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Theron is being joined in the cast by Taron Egerton, whose credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Rocketman.

A genre movie that has been described as “Free Solo meets Silence of the Lambs,” Apex will see Theron taking on the role of a rock climber and adrenaline junkie who finds out that nature isn’t the only dangerous element out to get her when she sets out on an expedition in the wild. Egerton’s character is said to be a psychopath stalking his human prey… with Theron’s character being his prey. The title is a play on an apex being the top or highest part of something (like a cliff) and a particularly dangerous predator in the wild.

Theron is producing the film with Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix under their recently-launched Secret Menu banner. Kormákur is producing for RVK Productions. Other producers include Ian Bryce and Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready.

Theron has previously worked with Netflix on the graphic novel-inspired films The Old Guard and The Old Guard 2… and even though The Old Guard 2 made it through production a while ago, we’re still waiting to hear a release date for that one. Theron recently told Variety why the movie got stuck on a shelf: “Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it. They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it. It’s really good. It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie.” She said the movie will be released “soon,” and clearly she has no hard feelings about the delay, since she’s collaborating with Netflix again on Apex.

Does Apex sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Charlize Theron / Taron Egerton survival thriller by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
