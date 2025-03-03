Armed trailer: action horror film reactivates a Cold War robot tomorrow

Tomorrow, March 4th, Uncork’d Entertainment will be giving the action horror film Armed a Digital and On Demand – and to help you decide whether or not this is a flick you’d like to check out, we have the trailer embedded above.

Directed by Neil Mackay, whose credits include Battleground, Sixty Minutes to Midnight, and Death Hunt, Armed has the following synopsis: A group of veteran marines steal a shipment of weapons from the military only to find a Cold War era robot that hunts them down, determined to complete its mission. Nothing can stop this deadly killing machine. The screenplay was written by Terry McDonald, who also wrote Sixty Minutes to Midnight.

The cast includes Omar Tucci (My Mother Stole My Life), Mason Cromwell (Swarms of Drifting Shadows), Rick Amsbury (A Bluegrass Christmas), Greg Johnston (Death Hunt), Babak Baharestan (The Bench), Red Carlsen (The Wildman Massacre), Quinton Neufeldt (Collision Course), Iraj Sanjari (Bearer), Mark Starratt (Regicide), Thomas Joseph O’Neill (Disasters at Sea), Mike Sniezek (April in Autumn), and Riley Lewis (Death Hunt).

Keith Leopard, the president of Uncork’d Entertainment, told the folks at Coming Soon, “Armed delivers a thrilling ride from start to finish in this gripping paramilitary heist story. We’re excited to bring this high-energy film to audiences who crave both original sci-fi and action content.

Greg Johnston, also happens to be the president of Rapid City Entertainment, added, “Rapid City Entertainment is delighted to collaborate with Uncork’d Entertainment for the worldwide release of Armed, a powerful Action-Sci-Fi Thriller, with an original music score as heart-pounding as the film itself.

The Armed trailer doesn’t make the movie look to be as cool as I hoped it would be after reading the synopsis, but that set-up alone is still cool enough to guarantee that I’ll be giving Armed a chance and checking it out at sometime. I am very interested in watching a Cold War-era robot go on a rampage in an action horror film.

What did you think of the Armed trailer? Will you be watching this movie later this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Uncork'd Entertainment will be releasing the action horror film Armed, about a reactivated Cold War robot, this week, and we have the trailer
