Arrow Video’s February slate includes 4Ks of Cruising, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Lifeforce

Arrow Video has William Friedkin’s Cruising, Tobe Hooper’s TCM 2 and Lifeforce, and more arriiving in February.

By
arrow february

Arrow Video has unveiled their February Blu-ray lineup, hitting some major titles that will find viewers cruising the streets of New York City, dining with the Sawyer family and fending off space vampires.

Arriving on February 25th from Arrow will be William Friedkin’s Cruising, which is being featured in a limited edition 4K release, notably restored from the original camera negative. While you’ll see some previously available special features, the set has some new extras. They include:

Brand new commentary featuring original musicians involved with the soundtrack

I Want to Be the Curator, a brand-new interview with actress Karen Allen

Walking the Line, a brand-new interview with actor, film consultant, and former police detective Randy Jurgensen

Breaking the Codes, a brand-new visual essay surrounding the hanky-codes featuring actor and writer David McGillivray

Cruising also comes with a 120-page perfect-bound collector’s book with photos, articles and essays, as well as a reversible sleeve featuring new artwork by Sister Hyde.

arrow february 02

Arrow also has The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 arriving, with the sequel hitting shelves one week earlier on February 17th. Along with a 4K restoration from the original negative in 2160p, you can expect a lot of goodies, including special packaging, a booklet with new essays, postcards, and even a chili cook-off recipe. While the packaging is new (and incredible), those who dig the original artwork that spoofed The Breakfast Club will be happy to know that a reproduction is also included in the set. TCM 2 is a bit light on new special features, but does have some solid-sounding additions:

Are We Not Both the Living Dead?, new visual essay by Scout Tafoya

You’ve Got Good Taste: Cannibal Camp and Perverse Parody, new visual essay by Miranda Corcoran

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Also arriving on February 17th is another Tobe Hooper essential, Lifeforce. Like TCM 2, Lifeforce is a bit light on new material but it does feature both the 116-minute International Cut and the 101-minute Theatrical Cut, immediately making it a must-own for fans. There, too, is new artwork and a collector’s booklet with writing on the movie.

Be sure to check out Arrow Video’s website for more details for in-depth details of the special features, technical specs and more, as well as other titles arriving in February.

Do you plan on picking up any of these Arrow Video releases this February? Let us know below!

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
bill Murray Wes anderson
Bill Murray still hasn’t seen Wes Anderson’s Bottle Rocket — but has a massive collection of it on VHS
Mufasa: The Lion King roars with new posters for Disney’s live-action animated origin story that takes us back to the Pride Lands
Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: Cyber Monday Deals
gladiator II
How accurate was Gladiator II’s shark-infested water battle at the Colosseum?
View All

About the Author

2353 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Arrow video News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles