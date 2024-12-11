Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho remake

2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of director Mary Harron’s Bret Easton Ellis adaptation American Psycho (watch it HERE), which has come to be known as a cult classic – and as an anniversary gift, we’re getting an American Psycho remake from director Luca Guadagnino, whose credits include ChallengersCall Me By Your NameBones and All, Queer, and the Suspiria remake. The first film was carried by the incredible performance delivered by lead actor Christian Bale… and now we know who will be following in Bale’s footsteps. Variety reports that the character of Patrick Bateman in Guadagnino’s film will be played by Austin Butler, who’s best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Harron’s American Psycho had the following synopsis: Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder! Based on the controversial book by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is a sexy thriller that sets forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling. Harron wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner.

Scott Z. Burns is writing the screenplay for the new film. Burns has previously written The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant!, Contagion, and Side Effects, among other things.

The Variety article notes that this will not be a direct remake of the 2000 film, but rather a new adaptation of Ellis’ novel. And “while Butler is attached to play the lead role in the movie, Guadagnino might have have interpreted the Patrick Bateman character in a much different way than its previous incarnation.” Variety had heard rumors that Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) was in the running to play Patrick Bateman, but the job has gone to Butler. Like Butler, Elordi has played Elvis Presley (with Elordi playing the rock icon in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.) Austin Butler has also been seen in Masters of the Air, Dune: Part Two, The Bikeriders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die, Dude, Yoga Hosers, The Intruders, The Shannara Chronicles, Arrow, and The Carrie Diaries.

What do you think of Austin Butler being cast as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
