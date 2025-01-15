Avatar: Fire and Ash unveils more concept art

Released in 2009, director James Cameron’s film Avatar became the first movie to officially gross more than $2 billion. Then it took him thirteen years to get a sequel into theatres, so it wasn’t clear if the follow-up was going to be able to replicate that success. But then, sure enough, Avatar: The Way of Water also grossed more than $2 billion, paving the way for not only Avatar 3, or Avatar: Fire and Ash , (which is scheduled to reach theatres on December 19, 2025) but also Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – which will be released on December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031, respectively. A couple of months, Avatar: Fire and Ash unveiled some pieces of concept art, and now Empire has shared a couple more pieces of concept art, which can be seen below.

First, we have a look at the Ash Clan. Cameron told Empire, “ Varang (played by Oona Chaplin) is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She’s hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil. One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm. ” Cameron also praised Chaplin’s performance, saying she made her adversarial character “ feel so real and alive. “

Then there’s the Wind Traders, who use giant creatures to fly. Cameron said, “ They’re nomadic traders, equivalent to the camel caravans of the Spice Road back in the Middle Ages. And you know, they’re just fun. Like all Na’vi, they live in a symbiosis with their creatures. If you’ve got any nautical blood in your veins, you’ll want to be on [their] ship. “

In addition to Oona Chaplin, the cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, and David Thewlis.

Cameron has let it be known that he also has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but they’ll only be made if there’s still a demand for the franchise. “ They’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie . We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing. “

There’s a lot more Avatar: Fire and Ash news to come, especially since Empire will be releasing new reports on the film every month through December, and we’ll keep you updated here on JoBlo.

