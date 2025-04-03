Avatar: Fire and Ash footage screened at CinemaCon introduces the sinister new villains

Prior to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, I doubted that audiences were really all that excited about a return to Pandora. But with a worldwide box office take of $2.3 billion, I should have known never to doubt James Cameron. Speaking of the director, he sent a video to CinemaCon from New Zealand to introduce Zoe Saldaña and a few clips from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“ So sorry I can’t be there, but I’m in New Zealand, finishing up ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time, considering this sucker is coming at us like a freight train on Dec. 19, ” Cameron said. “ But I’m sending you guys a reel to give you a taste of the spectacle and new creatures and new cultures that our amazing artists have created, and a glimpse of the increased emotional heart of soul that our incredible cast has delivered. ” He went on to tease that the “ Sully family are really put through the ringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries: the Ash People. ” Cameron explained that the Ash People are Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa.

Our own Chris Bumbray said the sizzle reel, which was in 3D, was really incredible and even more mind-blowing than the last film. In addition to the Ash People, it also introduces the Wind Traders, new allies for the Sully family who take to the skies in balloon-type vessels. The footage finds the Sully family still living with the water tribe but takes a dark turn when Neytiri is attacked by a grey-skinned Na’vi with red face paint wielding fire. Another Na’vi falls from the sky after being hit by a flaming arrow. Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays Varang, the leader of the Ash People.