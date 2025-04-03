Avatar: Fire and Ash footage screened at CinemaCon introduces the sinister new villains

Avatar: Fire and Ash sets CinemaCon ablaze with a mind-blowing sizzle reel that teases the next installment of James Cameron’s franchise.

By
Avatar: Fire and Ash, CinemaCon

Prior to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, I doubted that audiences were really all that excited about a return to Pandora. But with a worldwide box office take of $2.3 billion, I should have known never to doubt James Cameron. Speaking of the director, he sent a video to CinemaCon from New Zealand to introduce Zoe Saldaña and a few clips from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

So sorry I can’t be there, but I’m in New Zealand, finishing up ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time, considering this sucker is coming at us like a freight train on Dec. 19,” Cameron said. “But I’m sending you guys a reel to give you a taste of the spectacle and new creatures and new cultures that our amazing artists have created, and a glimpse of the increased emotional heart of soul that our incredible cast has delivered.” He went on to tease that the “Sully family are really put through the ringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries: the Ash People.” Cameron explained that the Ash People are Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa.

Related
Avatar: Fire and Ash left James Cameron’s wife crying for four hours

Our own Chris Bumbray said the sizzle reel, which was in 3D, was really incredible and even more mind-blowing than the last film. In addition to the Ash People, it also introduces the Wind Traders, new allies for the Sully family who take to the skies in balloon-type vessels. The footage finds the Sully family still living with the water tribe but takes a dark turn when Neytiri is attacked by a grey-skinned Na’vi with red face paint wielding fire. Another Na’vi falls from the sky after being hit by a flaming arrow. Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

The film is currently set for a December 19, 2025 release, followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie,” Cameron said. “We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing.

Source: CinemaCon
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Avatar: Fire and Ash, CinemaCon
Avatar: Fire and Ash footage screened at CinemaCon introduces the sinister new villains
New looks at The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts bring thrilling action, laughs, and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer to CinemaCon
Tron: Ares, production wraps, CinemaCon
Disney shows off thrilling Tron: Ares teaser, plus looks at Freakier Friday, Deliver Me From Nowhere & more at CinemaCon
Superman, CinemaCon
Check out the sneak peek at James Gunn’s Superman which screened at CinemaCon!
View All

About the Author

10697 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Avatar 3 News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
A new retro-style poster for the Finn Wolfhard horror comedy Hell of a Summer pays tribute to the slasher classic Prom Night

Hell of a Summer Review

Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s Hell of a Summer is an affectionate spoof of eighties slasher flicks, but it’s ultimately pretty mild.

Load more articles