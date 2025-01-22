Josh Gad missed out on role in James Cameron’s Avatar because he looked like an overweight Smurf as a Na’vi

Josh Gad was up for a role in James Cameron’s Avatar, but he lost out for looking too much like an overweight Smurf as a Na’vi.

James Cameron’s Avatar still stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide box office of nearly $3 billion, and Josh Gad could have been a part of it.

In his recently released memoir, In Gad We Trust, the actor recalled auditioning for a “ new James Cameron movie called Avatar. ” He was up for the role of “ Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) best friend and translator to the alien race known as the Na’vi, ” and according to Gad, his audition went well, and he might have gotten the part if it wasn’t for one big issue.

“ I put myself on tape and shortly thereafter got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback at his Lightstorm production offices, ” Gad explained. “ I apparently did not get [the role] because, while James Cameron was said to be thrilled with my audition, when I was turned into a digital Avatar I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf. ” That would have been a sight. The role of Dr. Norm Spellman was ultimately played by Joel David Moore. Thankfully, things worked out alright for Gad, who went on to be featured in his own billion-dollar franchise: Frozen.

The next installment of the Avatar franchise will introduce another biome of Pandora, where the “ aggressive, volcanic race ” of Na’vi, known as the Ash People, reside. Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently set for a December 19, 2025 release, followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029 and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “ There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie, ” Cameron said. “ We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing. “