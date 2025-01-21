Josh Gad says Spaceballs 2 is not just a sequel, but a celebration of all things Mel Brooks

A new generation is attempting to recapture the spirit of comedy’s past. Back in 2023, Ike Barinholtz brought History of the World Part II to Hulu, along with the first film’s maestro, Mel Brooks. There will be an upcoming Naked Gun reboot from Akiva Schaffer, who is known for the comedy musical group The Lonely Island. Now, Josh Gad is taking on the task of bringing Spaceballs 2 to reality. The Frozen star has said that the script has garnered a lot of positive feedback as he stated, “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.”
MovieWeb is reporting on Gad’s latest appearance on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he talked about Spaceballs 2. Gad assured listeners that the project is moving forward as the studio is figuring out the budget and putting out a call for actors, “That’s the first time I’ve ever said that. I hope I don’t get in trouble for it. Please forgive me, Amazon. We are very much in the weeds, hoping to shoot by the end of the year. This is very much a sequel. This is very much a continuation of that movie, and, more than that, it’s a celebration of all things Mel Brooks.”
He added that director Josh Greenbaum and co-writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit “didn’t just go back and watch Spaceballs a thousand times.” Instead, they were determined to get Brooks’ comedic language down by watching his others works, like Blazing Saddles, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Robin Hood: Men In Tights, and High Anxiety. Gad explained, “This is in many ways a lost art, and we don’t want to approximate it. Getting to work on a daily basis hand in hand with Mel Brooks and his producing partner, Kevin Salter, has been such a dream. I wish I could tell you more. I wish I could tell you who may be coming back. I can say the wait is gonna be worth it. Watch this space.”
