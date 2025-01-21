Josh Gad says Spaceballs 2 is not just a sequel, but a celebration of all things Mel Brooks

A new generation is attempting to recapture the spirit of comedy’s past. Back in 2023, Ike Barinholtz brought History of the World Part II to Hulu, along with the first film’s maestro, Mel Brooks. There will be an upcoming Naked Gun reboot from Akiva Schaffer, who is known for the comedy musical group The Lonely Island. Now, Josh Gad is taking on the task of bringing Spaceballs 2 to reality. The Frozen star has said that the script has garnered a lot of positive feedback as he stated, “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.”

MovieWeb is reporting on Gad’s latest appearance on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he talked about Spaceballs 2. Gad assured listeners that the project is moving forward as the studio is figuring out the budget and putting out a call for actors, “That’s the first time I’ve ever said that. I hope I don’t get in trouble for it. Please forgive me, Amazon. We are very much in the weeds, hoping to shoot by the end of the year. This is very much a sequel. This is very much a continuation of that movie, and, more than that, it’s a celebration of all things Mel Brooks.”