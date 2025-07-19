Awesome Art: 80’s Comedies with, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, Goonies, The Naked Gun, Spaceballs

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Back To The Future By Yvan Quinet

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure by Bryan Johnson

The Blues Brothers by Carles Ganya

The Breakfast Club by Quinnzel Kills

Ghostbusters by Mike McGee

Goonies by Peter Mahoney

Major League by Dave Merrell

The Naked Gun by Nate Gonzales

Spaceballs by Kevin Wilson

Teen Wolf by Tom Coupland