Awesome Art: Steven Spielberg with E.T., Indiana Jones, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Close Encounters of the Third Kind by Mark Levy

Duel by Matt Ferguson

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by Logan Tanner

Hook by Sarah Atwa

Indiana Jones And Raiders Of The Lost Ark by Al Britten

Jaws by Choots

Jurassic Park by Ben Droys

Saving Private Ryan by Paul Mann

Schindler’s List by John Dunn

Steven Spielberg by Ruiz Burgos