Awesome Art: Steven Spielberg with E.T., Indiana Jones, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Close Encounters of the Third Kind by Mark Levy
Duel by Matt Ferguson
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by Logan Tanner
Hook by Sarah Atwa
Indiana Jones And Raiders Of The Lost Ark by Al Britten
Jaws by Choots
Jurassic Park by Ben Droys
Saving Private Ryan by Paul Mann
Schindler’s List by John Dunn
Steven Spielberg by Ruiz Burgos
