Awesome Art: The 2024 Golden Schmoes Edition feat, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool and Wolverine, Furiosa, The Substance

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Anora by Siddharth Vinod
Conclave by Luis López
Deadpool & Wolverine by Azmat
Dune: Part Two by Augusto Garcia
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by Axel Almirón
Joker: Folie a Deux by Hadi Sabbagh
Nosferatu by Jason Gloom
The Substance by Michael Pinckney
Wicked by Dorothea Taylor
The Wild Robot by Jaime Ventura
