Awesome Art: Video Games with Final Fantasy, Halo, Mega Man, Metal Gear Solid, Super Mario Bros

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Final Fantasy VII by Ben Lo

Ghost of Tsushima by Handy Kara

Halo by Victor Sales

The Legend of Zelda by Kevin Tiernan

Mega Man by Kyle Fast

Metal Gear Solid by Dave Rapoza

Metroid by PJ McQuade

Shadow of the Colossus by John Dunn

Super Mario Bros. by Palea Raptor

Super Street Fighter II by Angora