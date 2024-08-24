Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien: Romulus, Batman, Cuckoo, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien: Romulus by Conor Fenner-Toora

Batman: Caped Crusader by Mark Chilcott

Cuckoo by Kevin Bravo

Plup Fiction by Pickle Vision

Superman by Blake Armstrong

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace by Delamone Art

300 by Tony Coppin

Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Joel Herrera

Thundarr The Barbarian by DC Miller

Voltron by Chk Dsk

