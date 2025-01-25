Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: David Lynch, Eraserhead, The Hateful Eight, The Wizard of Oz

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Daredevil: Born Again by Krittee Yampraipirom
David Lynch by John Rooney
Eraserhead by Alessandro Montalto
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by Angora
The Hateful Eight by Ben Droys
John Wick Chapter 4 by Neil Davies
The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask by Kyle Fast
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World by Patrick Jones
Squid Game by Waxbones
The Wizard Of Oz by John Dunn
