Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Garreth Gibson

Welcome to "Awesome Artist We've Found Around The Net." In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Garreth Gibson

Garreth Gibson is a dedicated digital illustrator from the UK living over the water from the great city of Liverpool,with over 8 years of professional experience he does artwork that celebrates the worlds of Film and Music. His expertise lies in making art for official merchandise, physical media packaging, apparel including but not limited to officially licensed movie merchandise, blu-ray cover packaging, Comic-Con and gig event posters and vinyl soundtrack jacket designs.

Garreth had the honour of collaborating with renowned clients such as Enjoy The Ride Records, Ship to Shore Media, Troma Entertainment, 88 Films, Umbrella Entertainment, Hell On Shirts, Terror Threads, Wicked Vision Distribution, Monopoly Events, and BritBox. He has also created gig posters for legendary bands like Mötley Crüe, Wu-Tang Clan, and The Who.

His passion lies in crafting bold and colourful designs that capture the magic of cinema and pop culture. From the big screen to the concert stage, he aims to create artwork that resonates deeply with fans and collectors alike, hopefully leaving a lasting impression on every project he works on.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

GARRETH: I honestly can’t recall a time when I didn’t have a pen or pencil in my hand. I remember starting with simple stick figure drawings, but by the age of 5 or 6, art had already become a passion. I began creating my own fan comics inspired by my favorite things, like Ghostbusters, Street Fighter 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and WWF wrestlers. During my teenage years when I probably should have been out socializing, I spent countless hours in my room working on my skills, studying tips from art books and graphic novels, always with a film or TV show playing in the background to keep me company. Now, at 40 years old, not much has changed really!

Who were some of your favourite artists growing up?

Growing up in the 90s I was obsessed with art, I was always captivated by movie posters and VHS box art, so Graham Humphreys (https://www.instagram.com/humphreys7120/) has always been my favourite artist from a young age. When I used to share a room with my brother as a kid, we had Graham’s ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 2’ poster on our wall. I would spend hours staring at that poster, both fascinated and a little scared by Freddy Kruger’s face. Today, my office is covered with Graham’s prints and I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him at various horror conventions where we’ve both worked. He’s an amazing person, always approachable, eager to share advice, and happy to chat about his craft. Having the chance to interact with someone whose work inspires me so much is surreal at times.

With Graham Humphreys

Also in high school, I was also completely obsessed with reading James O’Barr’s ‘The Crow’ series, always in awe of his detailed ink style in every book. He remains one of my favorite artists to this day, and I was fortunate enough to meet him in 2022, a moment I’ll always cherish.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

I follow so many incredible artists that it’s hard to list them all, but here are a few whose work never fails to amaze me:

Yannick Bouchard: The amount of detail and creativity Yannick pours into his shirt designs is truly astounding. Every design he does is a masterpiece.

Stephen Andrade: His traditional oil painting pulp takes on modern pop culture favourites and always brings a smile to my face. He’s such a phenomenal artist.

Marc Schoenbach: Marc is the artist I’ve followed the longest on the platform, and he’s been a massive inspiration throughout my illustration career. Beyond being incredibly talented, he’s also a genuinely good guy who consistently offers words of encouragement to his fellow artists.

I’d also like to give a special shoutout to some incredibly talented local artists from the Liverpool area who are killing it in the world of movie/pop culture illustration: Ilan Sheady, Tom Walker, Mike McGee, Peter Harper, and Dan Kelly, their work is amazing!

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Firstly, whatever medium you make art in, spend hours learning, practicing, and do it for the love and passion of being creative (as cheesy as that sounds). Don’t chase social media trends or create content solely to gain likes, followers, or even clients. This approach will only lead to doing work for people you have no genuine interest in, and if that happens, what’s the point of turning your hobby into a career?

Instead, focus on finding your niche. Create and showcase the kind of art you truly love, when your passion shines through in your work, potential customers or clients will naturally find you.

Lastly, make an effort to support your fellow artists. We know how much words of encouragement can mean a great deal coming from your peers. So try to remember to do the same, as a strong community benefits everyone.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

I’ve been working on several exciting projects lately, and while I can’t share all the details just yet, I’ve recently completed a few vinyl soundtrack covers for long-time collaborators, Enjoy The Ride Records. These will be released soon, including one soundtrack for a horror-comedy that I adore.

I also have plenty of Blu-ray cover art and horror movie apparel in the works. These pieces will be dropping in the coming months, including an Officially Licensed design of Suspiria (1977) for the lovely folks at “Hell On Shirts“. As a huge Argento fan, I can’t express how excited I am about that one!

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV Shows?

Of all time? That’s quite a loaded question! Is there a word limit on this thing? haha.

When it comes to horror, my all-time favourites are Re-Animator, Scream, and The Thing. I have a huge love for horror comedies and B-movies, particularly the films of Troma and Full Moon. As for non-horror films, it’s hard to pick, but I’d go with Terminator 2, The Karate Kid, and Back to the Future. I’m also a big fan of 80’s and 90’s action and martial arts flicks, Jean-Claude Van Damme is god!

When it comes to TV shows, Twin Peaks and The Sopranos are absolute classics for me, and Spaced is another all-time favourite.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Garreth as we continue to follow his journey across his Website and social media hubs: Instagram / Shop

