Azrael: Samara Weaving action horror film gets a trailer ahead of September release

A trailer has been released for Azrael, a Samara Weaving action horror film that reaches theatres in September

Last month, we learned that the North American distribution rights to the action horror film Azrael are in the hands of IFC Films and the Shudder streaming service, with IFC Films having chosen a date for the theatrical release: September 27th. (The movie will then be making its way to Shudder sometime later in the year.) With the theatrical release date now just one month away, a trailer for Azrael has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) from an original screenplay by You’re Next writer Simon Barrett, Azrael has the following synopsis: In a world in which no one speaks, a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale.

Samara Weaving, whose previous credits include Ready or NotMayhemThe BabysitterGuns AkimboScream VI, and episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead, plays the title character.

Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan provided the financing for Azrael. Caplan and Barrett produced the film with Dan Kagan, while Cloth served as executive producer alongside Katrin Kissa.

Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall’s Mossbank are handling the international sales. Rothstein provided the following statement: “From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world of Azrael and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre – distinguished by its own unique voice, which has so much to say. E.L. Katz and Simon Barrett have delivered something truly visionary, which will undoubtedly connect with a global legion of fans. And we couldn’t think of a more perfect heroine in Samara Weaving, who’s at the peak of her powers right now.

What did you think of the Azrael trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen next month, or will you be waiting for the Shudder streaming release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

